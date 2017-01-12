The Chargers are set to hire Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn as their next head coach., a source informs The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Lynn served as the Bills’ interim coach to close out the season after Rex Ryan’s firing. This would be his first full time NFL head coaching gig. The deal could be announced as soon as Thursday night.

Lynn served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach, working under Ryan dating back to his time with the Jets as running backs coach. A former Broncos and 49ers running back, Lynn began his coaching career in Denver in 2000.

Breer reports Lynn will consider retaining offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and his staff and is considering former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley to run his defense.

The Chargers, now the Los Angeles Chargers, fired Mike McCoy after a disappointing 5–11 season that included key injuries to several players.

The team announced its intent to relocate from San Diego, its home since the 1960s, on Thursday.