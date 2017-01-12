NFL

Sean McVay hired as Rams new head coach, youngest in history

SI Wire
43 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Rams have named Sean McVay the team's next head coach, making him the youngest NFL head coach in history.

McVay will turn 31 at the end of this month.

McVay is the grandson of John McVay, the 49ers Hall of Fame vice president and director of football operations. He interviewed with the 49ers but met with the Rams twice in the past week.

McVay has served as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator for the past three years. He also worked on Jon Gruden's Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff.

The Rams were also considering Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the head coaching opening.

The Rams have not made the playoffs since 2004. They finished this season with a 4–12 record. Jeff Fisher served as the team's head coach for the first 13 games of the season before getting fired after the team started 4–9. Special teams coach John Fassel served as the interim head coach for the final three games of the year.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters