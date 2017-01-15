And then there were four. Or, almost four. The Packers and Cowboys gave us the first real close game of the playoffs thus far, and with the first two rounds almost all wrapped up, it'll be the Falcons, Patriots, Packers and the winner of Sunday night's Steelers-Chiefs game who will have a shot at getting to Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. Here's a look at next Sunday's Conference Championship matchups, plus a look back at the results that have gotten us to this point.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC Championship Game —Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 3:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

AFC Championship Game — Chiefs OR Steelers at New England Patriots

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta Falcons 36, Seattle Seahawks 20

New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 14

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay Packers 34, Dallas Cowboys 31

Time: 4:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

Wild-card Round

Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14

Seattle Seahawks 26, Detroit Lions 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12

Green Bay Packers 38, New York Giants 13

AFC first round byes: New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC first round byes: Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons