2017 NFL Playoffs schedule: Matchups, dates, times, results
And then there were four. Or, almost four. The Packers and Cowboys gave us the first real close game of the playoffs thus far, and with the first two rounds almost all wrapped up, it'll be the Falcons, Patriots, Packers and the winner of Sunday night's Steelers-Chiefs game who will have a shot at getting to Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. Here's a look at next Sunday's Conference Championship matchups, plus a look back at the results that have gotten us to this point.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC Championship Game —Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 3:05 p.m.
TV: FOX
AFC Championship Game — Chiefs OR Steelers at New England Patriots
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV: CBS
Super Bowl LI
Sunday, Feb. 5
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 14
Atlanta Falcons 36, Seattle Seahawks 20
New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 14
Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay Packers 34, Dallas Cowboys 31
Time: 4:40 p.m.
TV: FOX
Wild-card Round
Saturday, Jan. 7
Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14
Seattle Seahawks 26, Detroit Lions 6
Sunday, Jan. 8
Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12
Green Bay Packers 38, New York Giants 13
AFC first round byes: New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs
NFC first round byes: Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons