NFL

Players, fans told to take shelter in AT&T Stadium during tornado, flood warning

SI Wire
9 minutes ago

Those inside of AT&T Stadium have been told to take shelter in place as the city of Arlington experiences some severe weather.

Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service after the Cowboys’ Divisonal-round playoff loss to the Packers on Sunday. The tornado watch is in effect until 8:45 p.m. CT, while the flood warning ends at 11 p.m. CT. There’s no word yet on when the shelter order will be lifted. 

The area is experiencing winds of around 20 mph.

Rain is expected to let up around 3 a.m. local time, according to Weather.com.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters