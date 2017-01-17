The 49ers will offer their vacant head coaching position to Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, according to multiple reports.

The Niners will wait out the Falcons’ postseason run and offer whenever Atlanta’s season ends, ESPN reports. He has interest in the job and interviewed with the team in addition to the Broncos and Jaguars, before the latter two filled their jobs.

Shanahan, 37, is the son of longtime NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, and has coached in the league since 2004. He became the league’s youngest coordinator when he became Texans offensive coordinator in 2008. Since then, he’s held the position with the Redskins (under his father), Browns and Falcons dating to 2015.

Atlanta has boasted a potent offense this season behind Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and the running back duo of Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman. The Falcons led the league averaging 33.8 points per game. Shanahan would replace Chip Kelly, who went 2–14 in his lone season as Niners head coach.