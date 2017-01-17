NFL

Report: Niners offering coaching job to Falcons’ Kyle Shanahan

SI Wire
8 minutes ago

The 49ers will offer their vacant head coaching position to Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, according to multiple reports.

The Niners will wait out the Falcons’ postseason run and offer whenever Atlanta’s season ends, ESPN reports. He has interest in the job and interviewed with the team in addition to the Broncos and Jaguars, before the latter two filled their jobs.

Shanahan, 37, is the son of longtime NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, and has coached in the league since 2004. He became the league’s youngest coordinator when he became Texans offensive coordinator in 2008. Since then, he’s held the position with the Redskins (under his father), Browns and Falcons dating to 2015.

Atlanta has boasted a potent offense this season behind Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and the running back duo of Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman. The Falcons led the league averaging 33.8 points per game. Shanahan would replace Chip Kelly, who went 2–14 in his lone season as Niners head coach.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters