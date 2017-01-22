NFL

Patriots open as three-point favorites over Falcons in Super Bowl

SI Wire
an hour ago

The New England Patriots have opened as three-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, according to Westgate Las Vegas. The game total has been set at 57.5.

New England was posted as the favorite before its meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game had even ended. The Patriots went ahead 33–9 late in the third thanks to three touchdowns from Tom Brady.

The Falcons advanced to the Super Bowl with a commanding 44–21 win over the Packers just hours before the Patriots and Steelers played.

Super Bowl LI will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 5.

