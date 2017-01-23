NFL

Aaron Rodgers on Packers offseason: We need to reload

SI Wire
an hour ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the team needs to reload during the offseason to make sure they continue competing for championships.

Rodgers and the Packers were routed by Atlanta 44–21 in the NFC Championship, falling short of the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three seasons.

Green Bay will have 12 unrestricted free agents at the conclusion of the season, including running back Eddie Lacy, guard T.J. Lang, tight end Jared Cook and safety Micah Hyde.

“We need to reload,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think we need to rebuild, we need to reload. We have a lot of young guys who were big contributors that we didn’t expect starting the season out.”

Rodgers, who led the NFL with 40 touchdowns this season, said he has plenty in the tank for future runs at the title.

“I still feel pretty young. I’ve got a number of years left in me,” Rodgers said. “We need to make sure we’re going all in every year to win, and we can take a big step this offseason."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters