NFL

Tom Brady on relationship with Trump: 'Why does that make such a big deal?'

SI Wire
40 minutes ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussed his relationship with President Donald Trump on WEEI's Kirk and Callahan show.

‘‘Why does that make such a big deal?’’ Brady said on Monday, according to the Boston Globe. ‘‘I don’t understand it.’’

Brady called Trump the day before his inauguration. Trump discussed the call during a GOP dinner in Washington, D.C. with Patriots owner Robert Kraft in attendance.

“I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call,” Brady said. “‘But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

Super Bowl LI: Matt Ryan’s Falcons vs. Tom Brady’s Patriots

‘‘I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life,’’ Brady added. “I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences.”

In November, Brady said that he was no longer allowed to talk about politics or Donald Trump at his wife's request. 

In September 2015, Brady told reporters that Trump was a “good friend” and joked that it would be great to see the billionaire elected president because he would build a putting green on the White House lawn. Trump repeatedly touted his friendship with Brady on the campaign trail.

