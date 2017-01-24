After going through a harrowing trial last year in which she sued the Marriott hotel chain for invasion of privacy, Erin Andrews drew from her experience to offer support to Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul in his own privacy lawsuit.

The MMQB's Emily Kaplan writes about Andrews, including her civil trial and cancer diagnosis, in a story on The MMQB and in this week's magazine.

Pierre-Paul is suing ESPN for invasion of privacy after reporter Adam Schefter tweeted a photo of Pierre-Paul's medical chart last summer, revealing to the public that his right index finger had been amputated after a fireworks accident. The case is reportedly scheduled to go to trial in a Florida federal court in August.

Andrews was awarded $55 million in damages when her case was resolved in March. Michael David Barrett, the man who pleaded guilty to interstate stalking after recording a nude video of Andrews through a modified peephole in her hotel room door, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

When Andrews had the opportunity to meet Pierre-Paul during this past NFL season, she offered her support for the Giants defensive lineman. Andrews worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2012 before leaving to join Fox Sports.

From Emily Kaplan's SI feature on Andrews:

In Week 1, as she covered Cowboys-Giants in Dallas, she introduced herself to Jason Pierre-Paul. The Giants defensive end is suing ESPN for publishing a picture of his medical records last summer. “I know we don’t know each other well, and I don’t know where you are with your lawsuit,” Andrews said. “But for someone who just fought a huge battle with privacy, all I have to say is: Whatever you need, I’m right there.”

Read the full story behind Andrews's journey through the toughest year of her life on SI.com.

– Erin Flynn