NFL

Redskins president: Kirk Cousins is our quarterback

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Washington Redskins leadership are expecting to retain quarterback Kirk Cousins for next season.

Redskins president Bruce Allen told Sirius Radio this week, "Yeah. Kirk is our quarterback. He's played well the last two years. I know there's other speculation, but it doesn't come from the Redskins."

Cousins, 28, played under the $19.953 million franchise tag as the two side were unable to agree on a long-term deal. Cousins is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of the league year in March.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden also said that Cousins is expected to be back with the team.

"I totally anticipate him coming back to the Washington Redskins," Gruden said at the Senior Bowl.

Cousins completed 67% of his passes for a team-record 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns last season for Washington, who failed to make the playoffs after winning the NFC East in 2015.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters