Washington Redskins leadership are expecting to retain quarterback Kirk Cousins for next season.

Redskins president Bruce Allen told Sirius Radio this week, "Yeah. Kirk is our quarterback. He's played well the last two years. I know there's other speculation, but it doesn't come from the Redskins."

Cousins, 28, played under the $19.953 million franchise tag as the two side were unable to agree on a long-term deal. Cousins is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of the league year in March.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden also said that Cousins is expected to be back with the team.

"I totally anticipate him coming back to the Washington Redskins," Gruden said at the Senior Bowl.

Cousins completed 67% of his passes for a team-record 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns last season for Washington, who failed to make the playoffs after winning the NFC East in 2015.

- Scooby Axson