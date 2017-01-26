This story was written by Tiare Dunlap and originally appeared on People.com.

Don’t expect a Brady family football dynasty anytime soon.

Tom Brady‘s ex Bridget Moynahan revealed Tuesday that the son she and the quarterback share, 9-year-old Jack, isn’t interested in following in either of his parents’ footsteps.

“I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player,” Moynahan, 45, said in an appearance on Live with Kelly. “Though after the Olympics he’s like, ‘I think I’m going to win a gold in swimming. Then it was Michael Phelps. So I think he just likes awards.”

That drive to win awards definitely runs in the family.

The elder Brady is about to compete in his seventh Super Bowl —an NFL record — with the New England Patriots. If the Pats are victorious, the 39-year-old will become the quarterback with the most Super Bowl titles in history.

Moynahan has remained supportive of Brady’s football career, and tweeted congratulations to him after his fourth Super Bowl win in 2015.

Moynahan and Brady split in Dec. 2006, and the actress later revealed that she was expecting their child. Brady went on to marry supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2009. Bündchen and Brady share two children: Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.

The Blue Bloods actress also found love again, and spoke to Ripa and guest host Bellamy Young about her happy marriage to businessman Andrew Frankel, whom she wed in 2015.

“I finally figured it out in my forties that when it works, it works,” Moynahan said. “There doesn’t have to be drama.”