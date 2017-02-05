Athletes react to Patriots’ incredible Super Bowl comeback

The Patriots just pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, and of course, athletes have opinions on the matter.

Stars from across sports came out to recognize New England’s insane accomplishments, particularly those of Tom Brady, as the Patriots pulled out the fifth title in franchise history.

Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, earning his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, the most eer.

Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017

I kno y I didn't get the ball now. Yes Lawd!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) February 6, 2017

Kids if you're not motivated by what we've seen in sports the last 8months. I don't know what motivation is! Clev,Cubs,Clems,Pats, — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to @Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Coach Bill Belichick, the Greatest QB ever Tom Brady and the entire team! #SB51 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017

You know what time it is!!! ⌚️⌚️⌚️4th qtr killa!!! Damn that was amazing — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017

What a legendary moment for 12 congrats — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 6, 2017

ONE OF THE GREATEST COMEBACKS IN SUPER-BOWL HISTORY !!! — Gabby Douglas (@gabrielledoug) February 6, 2017

Hey, no matter how you got it, it's nothing like that Super Bowl Ring (or 5 of em if you're Brady). What a game. #SB51 — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) February 6, 2017

I think I just watched something special. Wow. #GOAT — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) February 6, 2017

1unreal#12 u the best all time — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 6, 2017

I can't even listen to migos I'm so mad — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 6, 2017

It's only a few QB's In the league that can run an offense like that. They are worth every penny. — The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) February 6, 2017

Omg the greatest Qb in my time !!!!! — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) February 6, 2017

On you Brady! Show the world why you're the best ever!!! — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) February 6, 2017

That should shut up all the doubters about who the greatest QB of all time is !! Congrats to patriot nation #tommieboy! — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) February 6, 2017

GOAT — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 6, 2017

Wow... That man Tom Brady is crazy. 😳 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 6, 2017

@MartysaurusRex glad to see my favorite TE win a Super Bowl. Hate to admit he wasn't getting 1 with the bears. — Jabari Parker (@JabariParker) February 6, 2017

This is crazy smh — Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) February 6, 2017

History Was Just Created Tonight- Wow !! Hold Your Head High ATL !! We Will #RiseUp Again !! #BeGr8#SB51 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 6, 2017

Proud Falcon!! Hold your heads high Atlanta ✊🏾 #ilovethiscity — Mike Vick (@MikeVick) February 6, 2017

Wow! Tom is the 🐐 — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) February 6, 2017

Brady=Immortality — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 6, 2017