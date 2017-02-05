NFL

Report: Tony Romo won't retire despite TV networks' interest in hiring him as analyst

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Tony Romo is determined to play next season, despite increased interest from TV networks that would like the quarterback to retire and join their staff, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Romo, 36, has not played a full season since 2014, with injuries keeping him on the bench and causing him to lose his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott. 

Prescott was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday and will presumably be the Cowboys' starter next season, leading to speculation over Romo's job security with Dallas. But according to the report, the four-time Pro Bowler will rebuff the strong interest he has received from TV networks that want to use him as a color analyst, and will seek to find himself a place on the field next season.

