NFL

Watch: Falcons’ Robert Alford intercepts Tom Brady for 82-yard pick-six

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Falcons took a commanding 21–0 first half lead after Robert Alford intercepted Tom Brady for 82 yards.

Alford popped in front of an errant Brady pass to the left side of the field on third and six, with the Patriots driving, and went untouched all the way back for a score.

He showboated a little bit in the process.

The Patriots entered the game as three-point favorites but a pair of key turnovers—this pick and a LeGarrette Blount fumble—have hampered them in the first half.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters