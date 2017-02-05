The Falcons took a commanding 21–0 first half lead after Robert Alford intercepted Tom Brady for 82 yards.

Alford popped in front of an errant Brady pass to the left side of the field on third and six, with the Patriots driving, and went untouched all the way back for a score.

He showboated a little bit in the process.

fauxsportslive: PICK SIX! Robert Alford 82 yard interception return for … Fox Super Bowl LI… https://t.co/h8jZkN7q8G pic.twitter.com/JaZpa6W4gN — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 6, 2017

The Patriots entered the game as three-point favorites but a pair of key turnovers—this pick and a LeGarrette Blount fumble—have hampered them in the first half.