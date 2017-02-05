The Patriots came back from down 25 points against the Falcons to win their fifth title and complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

James White ran the ball in on second and goal, diving across the goal line to win the game 34–28.

Tom Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in the win. White scored three touchdowns.

Atlanta rolled out to a 28–3 lead, their defense forcing key turnovers and their offense chugging along, leaning on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman for big yardage. They were comfortably ahead with eight minutes and 36 seconds left in the third quarter, Ryan having thrown two touchdowns and Robert Alford recording an 82-yard pick-six after intercepting Tom Brady.

The Patriots went on to score 25 straight points and tie the game up with just a minute left, completing the largest Super Bowl comeback ever. Julian Edelman made a jaw-dropping catch that moved New England into opposing territory and kept the chains moving. James White ran in a short score for his second touchdown of the game and Danny Amendola caught a screen pass for a two-point conversion to tie things up at 28 with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons could not score, with no timeouts remaining and tough field position, and the game headed to overtime — the first extra period in Super Bowl history.

New England won the coin toss and possession. The Patriots went on to execute a flawless drive that culminated in a short rushing touchdown by White, his third of the game, after a pass interference call gave New England first and goal.

The Patriots won the fifth Super Bowl in team history, following up wins in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2015. Brady and head coach Bill Belichick were at the helm of all five victories.

