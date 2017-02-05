NFL

Roger Goodell aggressively booed by crowd at Super Bowl LI trophy presentation

an hour ago

Every Patriots fan's dream came true when NFL owner Roger Goodell had to hand the Vince Lombardi trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Goodell was, unsurprisingly, aggressively booed by the Patriots-heavy crowd (most Falcons fans left before the trophy presentation). Goodell famously suspended Tom Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season for his role in the "Deflategate" scandal. 

The Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to overcome a 28-3 deficit and beat the Falcons 34-28. 

 

