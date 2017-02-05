NFL

How to watch the Super Bowl: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Sunday February 5th, 2017

The Patriots and Falcons meet in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.

New England and Atlanta will battle it out for NFL supremacy, with the Patriots looking for their fifth title since 2001 and the Falcons their first in franchise history. The Patriots hold the edge in experience, but the Falcons boast the league’s most potent offense. 

The Pats advanced to the Super Bowl after beating the Steelers in the AFC Championship, while the Falcons reached Super Bowl after topping the Packers in the NFC Championship. 

New England last won the Super Bowl in 2015, when Bill Belichick's team beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. 

Find out how to watch the big game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game online with Fox Sports Go here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters