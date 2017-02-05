The Patriots and Falcons meet in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.

New England and Atlanta will battle it out for NFL supremacy, with the Patriots looking for their fifth title since 2001 and the Falcons their first in franchise history. The Patriots hold the edge in experience, but the Falcons boast the league’s most potent offense.

The Pats advanced to the Super Bowl after beating the Steelers in the AFC Championship, while the Falcons reached Super Bowl after topping the Packers in the NFC Championship.

New England last won the Super Bowl in 2015, when Bill Belichick's team beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Find out how to watch the big game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game online with Fox Sports Go here.