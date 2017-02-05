How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won?

Dating back to his ascendant playoff showing in 2001, Tom Brady, now 39 years old, has won four Super Bowls quarterbacking the Patriots.

Brady led the Pats to wins in Super Bowls XXXVI (2001), XXXVIII (2003), XXXIX (2004) and XLIX (2015), winning MVP three of four times (his receiver Deion Branch won the other in XXXIX).

The quarterback holds nearly every major Super Bowl record for a quarterback. Perhaps the most notable new mark: Brady can pass Joe Montana if he wins his fourth Super Bowl MVP award against the Falcons.

And with a win, Brady can pass Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana with his fifth Super Bowl win as a starting quarterback. He would then tie former Niners and Cowboys defensive end Charles Haley for most Super Bowl wins at any position.