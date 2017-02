The Atlanta Falcons won the coin toss at Super Bowl LI on Sunday night at NRG Stadium. The Patriots called heads and the toss by President George H.W. Bush was tails.

Wagering on the Super Bowl coin toss is one of the most popular prop bets.

Five of the last eight Super Bowl coin tosses have landed on heads before Sunday night.

NFC teams have won 17 of the 19 flips before Super Bowl LI.

Coin toss winners have won four of the last seven Super Bowls.