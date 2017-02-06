NFL

Martellus Bennett confirms he will not visit White House with Patriots

SI Wire
2 hours ago

After saying at Super Bowl Media Day on Monday that it was “unlikely” he’d visit the White House if the Patriots won the championship, tight end Martellus Bennett confirmed after Sunday’s win that he will not attend the team’s celebration with President Donald Trump

Trump is a Patriots supporter and several members of the organization are supporters of his, most notably Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. 

“It is what it is. People know how I feel about it,” Bennett said. “Just follow me on Twitter.”

Several athletes, including LeBron James, have questioned whether players will want to visit a Trump White House. 

