After saying at Super Bowl Media Day on Monday that it was “unlikely” he’d visit the White House if the Patriots won the championship, tight end Martellus Bennett confirmed after Sunday’s win that he will not attend the team’s celebration with President Donald Trump.

Trump is a Patriots supporter and several members of the organization are supporters of his, most notably Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

“It is what it is. People know how I feel about it,” Bennett said. “Just follow me on Twitter.”

Inclusiveness. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

Several athletes, including LeBron James, have questioned whether players will want to visit a Trump White House.