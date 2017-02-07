NFL

Ex-Titans tight end Frank Wycheck believes he has CTE

SI Wire
16 minutes ago

Former NFL tight end Frank Wycheck says he believe he has CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) after a career of repeated blows to the head.

Wycheck says he suffered at least 25 concussions before retiring at 33 after 11 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

"I worry about, I'm scared about the time if I actually get to that point where these guys [who have committed suicide] have snapped," Wycheck told ESPN.com. "What has made them snap? And that is what I am scared of, that there is something that is going to come over me that is going to make me snap.

Wycheck first revealed his CTE fears with Fox-WZTV in Nashville, saying that he has migraine headaches, suffers from depression and has trouble socializing with people.

“I’ll go into a room and forget why I went there," he said.

Wycheck says he plans to donate his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation after he dies.

"I don't want this to be a pity party, 'Oh poor Frank,'" he said. "I wouldn't change anything in the world. I've had a blessed life, great opportunities to meet great people, raise my family and be able to take care of my family the way I could. I couldn't do that without football. And it was the thing I had as a goal since I was 5 years old."

Wycheck, who threw the lateral pass during the "Music City Miracle," is third all-time in Titans franchise history with 462 receptions.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters