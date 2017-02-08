NFL

Dont’a Hightower joins Patriots’ Bennett, McCourty in skipping White House

SI Wire
17 minutes ago

Dont’a Hightower is the third Patriots player electing to skip the team’s White House visit, telling ESPN’s Mike Reiss when asked about the trip, “Been there, done that.”

Hightower did not state any political motivation behind not attending the traditional trip following the Pats’ Super Bowl win. Teammates Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty have said they will not attend because of President Trump. 

Hightower also didn’t make the trip for the Patriots’ 2015 title, but attended in college after his Alabama team won the national championship.

Trump is a Patriots supporter and many members of the organization are friends of his, including Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters