Dont’a Hightower is the third Patriots player electing to skip the team’s White House visit, telling ESPN’s Mike Reiss when asked about the trip, “Been there, done that.”

Hightower did not state any political motivation behind not attending the traditional trip following the Pats’ Super Bowl win. Teammates Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty have said they will not attend because of President Trump.

Hightower also didn’t make the trip for the Patriots’ 2015 title, but attended in college after his Alabama team won the national championship.

Trump is a Patriots supporter and many members of the organization are friends of his, including Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.