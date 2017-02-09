Now that the confetti has rained down on Super Bowl LI and the Patriots are owners of their fifth title, the NFL has fully entered off-season mode. And with the NFL combine, free agency and the NFL draft rapidly approaching, teams are laser-focused on where they need to restock and rebuild their roster.

Teams can hand out franchise or transition tags starting Feb. 15 until March 1 at 4 p.m., and then free agency opens on March 9 at 4 p.m. ET.​ And for gaps not fulfilled through free agency, teams will turn to the NFL draft on April 27–29 to flesh out their rosters.

​

What positions will each team be targeting in either free agency or the draft? Andy Benoit runs down the biggest team needs at the start of the 2017 off-season.

Order SI's Super Bowl LI commemorative package | Get Julian Edelman's cover