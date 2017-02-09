Five members of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots have said they won't be making the customary trip to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

Those Patriots are tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Devin McCourty, linebacker Dont'a Hightower, defensive end Chris Long and running back LaGarrette Blount.

American professional and college teams that win a championship have long been invited to the White House for a celebratory visit. In the past, it has been rare but not unprecedented for an athlete to skip the trip.

A number of athletes have voiced their opposition to a multitude of Trump's policies and statements. Most notably, the President has received significant backlash for a controversial executive order to ban immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft are all friends with Trump. The President touted his friendship with Brady repeatedly during his time on the campaign trail.

Here are the reasons each Patriots player has given for skipping the White House visit.

Martellus Bennett:

NE TE Martellus Bennett said he won't go to White House to honor Super Bowl win: "People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Bennett on political views differing: "You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Is Bennett worried about upsetting Kraft by not going to White House?: "I'm not really worried about that. I'm not worried about it at all. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Devin McCourty: "I'm not going to the White House," McCourty wrote in a text message to TIME from the team bus. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."​

Dont'a Hightower: Hightower's reason for going was less overtly political, if political at all.

"Been there, done that," Dont'a Hightower said, also noting he didn't go to White House in 2014 w/ Pats. Had previously been with Alabama. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 8, 2017

Chris Long:

Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017

LaGarrette Blount:

"I will NOT be going to the White House. I don't feel welcome in that house. I'll leave it at that." -@LG_Blount — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 9, 2017

The Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI.