Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback

Popular opinion holds that the Seahawks need help along the offensive line, and that's not untrue. But understand: Seattle has addressed this position already. This team is just waiting on some young guys to mature. It's entirely possible—likely, in fact—that this group will remain unchanged. Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider have enough job stability (and wisdom) to wait out the O-line's development. The more pressing need is at corner—the depth here is iffy, and the right-side spot, opposite Richard Sherman, is very much in question after rising fifth-year pro DeShawn Shead tore his left ACL in the playoff loss to the Falcons. Expect the Seahawks to look for a strong, lanky defender to play outside.

