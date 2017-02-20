Report: Jaguars trade Julius Thomas to Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars will trade tight end Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The two-time Pro Bowler spent two years in Jacksonville after playing four seasons with the Denver Broncos under then-offensive coordinator Adam Gase, who is now the head coach of the Dolphins. Thomas's two Pro-Bowl seasons coincided with the years Gase served as OC.

Over his six-year NFL career, Thomas has logged 185 receptions for 2,018 yards in 57 games. He signed a five-year, $46 million contract with the Jaguars before the 2015 season and is set to earn more than $8 million in 2017.

Trades cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 9.