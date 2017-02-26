NFL safety Matt Elam was arrested in Florida and faces multiple drug charges as he was reportedly in possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell or deliver, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Other charges include obsession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Elam, 25, was pulled over by police, who then searched his car and found 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone.

The Ravens have declined to pick up his fifth-year option and he is slated to hit the free agent market in March.

"We are aware of the arrest of Matt Elam," a Ravens spokesperson said. "Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens."

He was drafted as the 32nd overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Florida and started 15 games as a rookie. Injuries derailed his sophomore campaign and he missed the 2015 season due to a torn biceps. Last season, he was primarily a member of the Ravens' special teams due to a knee injury.

Elam has previously served a one game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse police.