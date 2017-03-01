The NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week, and with each of the 32 teams in attendance and more than 300 players, franchises hope to fill needs on their teams after releasing players and free-agent defections that are to come once the league year starts on March 9.

Television coverage will be done by NFL Network, streaming live on NFL Now.

Wednesday: Coach/general manager press conferences, 1-5 p.m.

Thursday: Coach/general manager press conferences, 1-5 p.m.

Friday: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams workouts, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends workouts, 9 a.m.

Sunday: Defensive lineman, linebackers workouts, 9 a.m.

Monday: Defensive backs workouts, 9 a.m.

Here is the schedule for the players.

Group 1 (placekicker, special teams, offensive lineman), Group 2 (offensive linemen), Group 3 (running back)

March 1 Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 2 Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 3 On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills)

Group 4 – (QB, WO), Group 5 (QB, WO), Group 6 (TE)

March 1 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

March 2 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 3 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 4 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis

Group 7 (defensive line), Group 8 (defensive line), Group 9 (linebacker)

March 2 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

March 3 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 4 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 5 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills) ~ Departure from Indianapolis

Group 10 (defensive back), Group 11 (defensive back)

March 3 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

March 4 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 5 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 6 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis