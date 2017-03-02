Live from the NFL combine: Latest updates, rumors and news from Indianapolis
It’s officially the third day of the NFL combine, but we’re still a day away from the first set of on-field workouts. Today’s agenda features more coaches and executives, along with the first group of players (offensive linemen, running backs, place kickers and special teams), facing the media at the podium, and we’re here to analyze every bit of news that comes out of those interviews.
Highlights from Thursday: Quarterback, wide receiver and tight end measurements were released (Hand size! Wing span!); new 49ers GM John Lynch admits he was incredibly impressed with DeShone Kizer; and Hue Jackson emphasizes the importance of signing Terrelle Pryor.
Be sure to check back throughout the day as we update with more quotes, measurements and more.
John Lynch sings the praises for top QB prospects, but remains mum about 49ers' plan
Quickly
- There's a very real chance that the 49ers will have no quarterbacks on their roster when the league's new year opens.
INDIANAPOLIS — Say this for John Lynch, general manager: He knows how to dance the dance.
The 49ers’ GM holds the No. 2 pick in the draft, and once Colin Kaepernick opts of his current contract to become a free agent, he won’t have a quarterback on his roster. So, it would make sense for Lynch to set his sights on a QB for that second-overall selection.
But there’s also no point in Lynch tipping his hand as to which way the 49ers may be leaning on March 2, hence Lynch singing the praises of all the top options—Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, DeShone Kizer and Mitch Trubisky—during his press conference Thursday.
Of Kizer, Lynch revealed that the 49ers already had interviewed the Notre Dame product this week and that Kizer “blew the doors off” that process. He’s “a very impressive young man,” Lynch said.
How does that compare to the “aura” Lynch said Watson carries? Or to, as Lynch put it, the “special tape” Mahomes has, or to that Trubisky “grows on you” the more tape you watch? Hard to score any of those comments officially, because the 49ers probably don’t have their board pinned down yet.
They also don’t want to give anything away in case the Browns are considering dealing the No. 1 pick. The odds on that might be low given Myles Garrett’s presence and Cleveland’s own QB needs. The nightmare scenario for Lynch right now, though, is that the 49ers’ front office falls in love with one of those quarterbacks, only to see him snatched up before they’re on the clock.
“As we’re planning, there’s a number of different scenarios we’re looking at,” Lynch said. “... A lot of people look at it like, ’Oh, my gosh, you don’t have any quarterbacks.’ But that’s also somewhat liberating, in that you can create this thing, at that position that is so critical, in the way you want it. ... We have the No. 2 pick and a lot of options because of it.”
March 2 marked the first day that Kaepernick could opt out of his remaining deal, which would pay him $14.5 million in base salary for 2017. The NFL’s opt-out period runs March 2–7, preceding the legal tampering period and free agency.
“We had a real nice meeting,” said Lynch of a recent discussion with Kaepernick, “and one thing in that meeting we talked to Colin about, having been a player, one thing I always wanted from coaches—I think any player—is just transparency. You want honesty. That’s what we were with Colin, and he was back to us.
“We both agreed that under the current construct, it wasn’t going to work out, but we said, ’Let’s not close the door.’ ... As he hits free agency, we’ll keep our eyes open and we want him to keep us in mind as well. We kept that door open in a very real and positive way.”
Strike Kaepernick from the roster, and the 49ers will have zero quarterbacks under contract—Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thaddeus Lewis all are set to be free agents, too. Even if the 49ers pass on a quarterback at No. 2 (which would be a mild upset), they’re almost certain to draft that position somewhere.
Which one, and when, could be under wraps for until April 27. Lynch certainly didn’t tip his hand at all Thursday.
Weigh-in takeaways: Quarterbacks with big hands and receivers with big wingspans
Quickly
- Let the excessive discussion about quarterbacks' hand size commence!
INDIANAPOLIS — Big day for weigh-ins at the 2017 combine, because the quarterbacks hit the scales. In a nice moment of synergy, those numbers were revealed right as Cleveland coach Hue Jackson was saying during his press conference that he has a 6' 2" cutoff for his ideal QB.
“When you talk about profiles, you want a guy to be a certain height and a certain weight,” Jackson said. “It’s just a piece of it, but I think it’s important.”
All of Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes checked in at that height, or above, so there was no help to be found there in narrowing down the Browns’ options. A little more of what we learned from weigh-ins:
Mitch Trubisky (6' 2 1/8", 222 lbs., 9 1/2" hand size): This was the QB folks were most interested in tracking Thursday morning, because of some concern that he was closer to 6' 1" than 6' 3".
Nope.
For what it’s worth, Cleveland GM Sashi Brown contradicted Jackson yesterday, brushing off the notion that a QB needs to be a certain height. His exact response to a question about that topic was, “Just ask Drew Brees. Just ask Russell Wilson.”
The height conversation is now more or less irrelevant for Trubisky. His official hand size actually will be 9 4/8", because of National Football Scouting standards (and also because lol math), but we’ll simplify it down to 9 1/2" here.
DeShone Kizer (6' 4 1/4", 233 lbs., 9 7/8" hand size): True to his “big QB” reputation, Kizer checked in with a significant height edge on Trubisky, Mahomes and Watson. (Miami’s Brad Kaaya, for the record, landed at 6' 3 7/8"). For comparison’s sake, Carson Wentz measured 6' 5", 237 and Jared Goff 6' 4", 215 at last year’s event.
Kizer is expected to run pretty well, too, when the QBs take to the field Saturday, so he’s on track to exit Indianapolis in good shape.
Deshaun Watson (6' 2 1/2", 221 lbs., 9 3/4" hand size): Again, with the hand size thing—Watson’s official was 9 6/8". No big surprises in Watson’s numbers, though. We knew he was smaller than Kizer and he came in right in line with Trubisky and Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes (6' 2", 225 lbs., 9 1/4" hand size): Mahomes’s hands are right on the cutoff point for where NFL teams can start to panic—at nine inches or below, ball security becomes a concern. Jackson spoke about this element at last year’s combine, mentioning how he preferred QBs with bigger hands given Cleveland’s cold-weather environment.
Given how Mahomes plays, and how he holds the ball when he’s escaping trouble behind the line, that 9 1/4" mark (9 2/8" officially) was a minor surprise. If you were taking bets ahead of time, most would have wagered on a bigger number.
Otherwise, keep it movin’. We’ll see how Mahomes times in the 40.
Corey Davis (6' 2 7/8", 209 lbs.): These are great numbers for Davis, who will not work out here due to a lingering ankle injury. The height especially jumps out, right at the 6' 3" level. That’ll be good enough for teams to solidify their projections of Davis as a No. 1 or No. 2 receiver at the next level.
Mike Williams (6' 3 5/8", 218 lbs.): The size was no secret here—Williams looks like, and plays like, a big wide receiver on the outside. He also just missed the 80-inch mark in wingspan (79 7/8"). All just serves as confirmation of Williams’s game.
Curtis Samuel (5' 10 5/8", 196 lbs.): For a player who could be making a full-time move to slot receiver at the next level, this counts as a solid height/weight combo. Corey Coleman (5' 11", 194) and Sterling Shepard (5' 10", 194) are comparable receivers from last year’s class. Samuel will not be seen by any teams as an every-down back, so there should be very few durability concerns about him as a movable slot piece.
Oh, and just wait until he challenges the 4.3s in the 40.
David Njoku (6' 4", 246 lbs.): An excellent height/weight for the rising tight end. But here's the real eye-opener: 82 1/2" wingspan. Eighty-two! He's a propeller plane that also can catch passes.
Only slightly outdone was Alabama TE O.J. Howard, a likely early-Round 1 pick. He measured with an 80 5/8" wingspan, on a 6' 5 3/4", 251-lb. frame.