Report: Greg Hardy avoids jail time on cocaine charges

Free agent defensive end Greg Hardy has avoided jail time on cocaine charges, according to FOX 4 of Dallas Fort Worth.

Hardy pleaded guilty to a drug charge from September 2016 on Friday morning. Policed pulled over Hardy and searched his car before finding a small bag with traces of cocaine in it. Hardy told police that he was passing around his wallet at the party "because he was paying for everybody and that must have been when the baggie was put in his wallet," according to the police report.

According to the plea deal, Hardy must do community service and pay a $500 fine.

"It went very well. My lawyers did an awesome job,” Hardy told the local TV station. “I'm just glad I have everything behind me so I can get back to work and get back to my life,” he said. “I’ll continue to train and stay out of their way. Stay out of trouble and keep my head down."

Hardy played for the Dallas Cowboys last season but the team has distanced itself from him following his off-field troubles. He has been training for an NFL developmental league and a potential career in MMA.

