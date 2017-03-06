Ben Baskin: Tennessee Titans. Jeffery would be a perfect piece to add to Tennessee’s young receiving corps, giving Marcus Mariota a legitimate weapon on the outside and turning a position of weakness into one of strength. Rishard Matthews emerged as a legitimate threat last season, but adding Jeffery would slide Matthews to a WR2 role and Tajae Sharpe into the slot, where both could thrive. For an offense that ranked third in rushing but 25th in passing in 2016, this upgrade could earn them a division title in the weak AFC South.

Chris Burke: Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have Doug Baldwin and a handful of up-and-coming young receivers. What they don’t have is a physically dominant option on the outside. Jeffery would give them that, if he’s fully healthy. And paired with TE Jimmy Graham, he would make the Seahawks’ pass game lethal in the red zone.

Jacob Feldman: Tennessee Titans. Going off Jeffery's statement that he's looking for "the best situation to win a championship right now," staying in Chicago is out, as is joining the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch expirement in San Francisco. That leaves the Titans a prime suitor, given they just missed the playoffs last year. Then again, Jeffery previously guaranteed the Bears would win the '17 Super Bowl, so maybe starting with his statements is the wrong idea.

Jonathan Jones: San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have to find a quarterback first since they don’t have one on the roster. But San Francisco would look even more attractive to a free agent if they knew they had a healthy Alshon Jeffrey to throw to in 2017 and beyond.

Bette Marston: Tennessee Titans. The Titans have a young QB in Marcus Mariota, a talented TE in Delanie Walker, plenty of running options in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry and a stout offensive line. All that’s missing is a wide receiver, a hole that Jeffery could fill. Tennessee’s up-and-coming squad should be attractive to Jeffery after two rough seasons with the Bears, and the Titans have plenty of cap space ($61M) to enter the bidding war for arguably the best wide receiver on the market. Jeffery could rediscover his form from 2013 and ‘14 (more than 2500 receiving yards combined in those seasons) in Tennessee.

Eric Single: Chicago Bears. Jeffery's four-game PED suspension and meager touchdown output put a damper on his 2016, but the Bears know what kind of elite receiver he can be at his best and may use this past trying season as an opportunity to underscore their faith in him. Given their uncertain quarterback situation and thin receiving corps, Chicago should be willing to go bid-for-bid against other bottom-feeding teams with money to burn.