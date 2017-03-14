Lance Briggs opens up about battling CTE symptoms

[video:CTE Ex-Titans tight end Frank Wycheck believes he has CTEFormer Chicago bears linebacker Lance Briggs has opened up about battling symptoms that may be related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, he says in his new web series Lance Briggs-Time of my Life” on SQOR.com

“CTE affects guys in a different way, and you start seeing it even in the practice of football," Briggs said in the video outside of Soldier Field. "You get worried. I get concerned for myself. And even though I’ve never had any suicidal thoughts, or anything like that, for it to happen to some great men, and great football players, I know that I can’t separate myself from that crowd."

Briggs retired in 2015 with 16 interceptions and 15 career sacks after 12 seasons.

There is no way to test for CTE in a living player.