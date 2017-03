These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Former NFL player Myron Rolle will pursue his career as a neurosurgeon with a residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard.

Rolle announced the news on his Instagram page.

A sixth-round draftee out of Florida State by the Titans, Rolle was a Rhodes Scholar and walked away from football in 2013 to attend medical school.

He graduated from FSU’s medical school in 2017.

Harvard’s medical program is rated tops in the U.S. by U.S. News.