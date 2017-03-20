NFL

NFL community offers support to Dwight Clark after ALS announcement

49ers legend Dwight Clark diagnosed with ALS
After 49ers great Dwight Clark announced Sunday that he has ALS, current and former NFL players and coaches offered their support on social media. 

Clark spent nine seasons with the 49ers, catching 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 10 playoff games, he caught 55 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns—most famous of all, of course, being "The Catch."

Here's a look at how the NFL community reacted on social media. 

KING: Dwight Clark stuns football community with ALS announcement

Clark is at least the sixth player in the last 10 years to be diagnosed with ALS, according to The MMQB's Peter King

 

