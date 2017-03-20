NFL community offers support to Dwight Clark after ALS announcement
After 49ers great Dwight Clark announced Sunday that he has ALS, current and former NFL players and coaches offered their support on social media.
Clark spent nine seasons with the 49ers, catching 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 10 playoff games, he caught 55 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns—most famous of all, of course, being "The Catch."
I wanted to share some unfortunate news: I have ALS. https://t.co/RqU0fFT98g— Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) March 20, 2017
Here's a look at how the NFL community reacted on social media.
Statement from San Francisco 49ers CEO @JedYork on Dwight Clark: pic.twitter.com/2ofBOznxFW— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 20, 2017
@DwightC87 we will always be here for you— Jed York (@JedYork) March 20, 2017
Dwight Clark will fight this with the heart of a Champion. I will pray and give my teammate unconditional love and support. #niners4life— Jesse Sapolu (@jessesapolu) March 20, 2017
Former teammate Dwight Clark revealed today he is battling ALS.He's in good spirits considering and is ready to fight.Say a prayer for # 87— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) March 20, 2017
My prayers are with you, brother. I am here for you & with your positivity you will come out of this victorious. Never give up & keep going! https://t.co/52iABWEoth— Bill Romanowski (@billromanowski) March 20, 2017
We Love you D.C. https://t.co/gn5Ipxjm3N— Randy Cross (@randycrossFB) March 20, 2017
@DwightC87 your NFL and football family stands behind you!— David Nelson (@DavidNelson86) March 20, 2017
Clark is at least the sixth player in the last 10 years to be diagnosed with ALS, according to The MMQB's Peter King.