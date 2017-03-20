After 49ers great Dwight Clark announced Sunday that he has ALS, current and former NFL players and coaches offered their support on social media.

Clark spent nine seasons with the 49ers, catching 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 10 playoff games, he caught 55 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns—most famous of all, of course, being "The Catch."

I wanted to share some unfortunate news: I have ALS. https://t.co/RqU0fFT98g — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) March 20, 2017

Here's a look at how the NFL community reacted on social media.

Statement from San Francisco 49ers CEO @JedYork on Dwight Clark: pic.twitter.com/2ofBOznxFW — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 20, 2017

@DwightC87 we will always be here for you — Jed York (@JedYork) March 20, 2017

Here in Chicago at a autograph show. Ran into longtime friend DWIGHT CLARK of the 49ers. Pure class and suffering from ALS. I had a great talk with him and what a great attitude he has. Praying for you buddy and he needs everyone out there to say a pray for him also. 👍🙏🏈 A post shared by Jim Kelly (@jimkelly1212) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Dwight Clark will fight this with the heart of a Champion. I will pray and give my teammate unconditional love and support. #niners4life — Jesse Sapolu (@jessesapolu) March 20, 2017

Former teammate Dwight Clark revealed today he is battling ALS.He's in good spirits considering and is ready to fight.Say a prayer for # 87 — Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) March 20, 2017

My prayers are with you, brother. I am here for you & with your positivity you will come out of this victorious. Never give up & keep going! https://t.co/52iABWEoth — Bill Romanowski (@billromanowski) March 20, 2017

We Love you D.C. https://t.co/gn5Ipxjm3N — Randy Cross (@randycrossFB) March 20, 2017

@DwightC87 your NFL and football family stands behind you! — David Nelson (@DavidNelson86) March 20, 2017

Clark is at least the sixth player in the last 10 years to be diagnosed with ALS, according to The MMQB's Peter King.