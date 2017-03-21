NFL

Colin Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

This story first appeared on Time

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels as part of a series of donations he has made over the last year.

Kaepernick, who sparked controversy by kneeling during the national anthem before 49ers games in the fall of 2016, also donated $50,000 to the social media campaign #LoveArmyForSomalia, which aims to raise $2 million to aid starving people in Somalia, NFL.com reported.

Kaepernick's donation to Meals on Wheels comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's proposed budget plan for 2018, which would cut federal funding for the program. Kaepernick and Trump have sparred often since the quarterback began kneeling before football games to protest police brutality and racial oppression.

Trump again took a shot at Kaepernick on Monday night, telling a rally in Louisville, Ky. that the quarterback's failure to get signed from a free agency was because NFL owners "don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump."

