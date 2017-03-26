Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a letter criticizing a proposal by the City of Oakland for stadium plans, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The letter was addressed to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf regarding the $1.3 billion mixed-use stadium on the site of the Oakland Coliseum.

"The material that we reviewed earlier today ... confirms that key issues that we have identified as threshold considerations are simply not resolvable in a reasonable time," Goodell wrote. "And in that respect, the information sent today does not present a proposal that is clear and specific, actionable in a reasonable time frame and free of major contingencies."

"A significant number of NFL clubs play in stadiums that have little or no public financial support (including the stadium being built in Los Angeles) and we have accepted that no public funds will be used for stadium construction," he added. "We also accept that you do not wish to exercise (and may not be able to exercise) the contractual termination rights related to the A's."

NFL owners are slated to possibly vote on Monday on whether Mark Davis should move the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas, where there is $750 million pledged in public funding for a new stadium. 24 of 32 owners must vote in favor of the move.