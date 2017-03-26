NFL

Roger Goodell issues letter criticizing latest Oakland stadium pitch

5:59 | NFL
24 Hours with Adam Schefter
SI Wire
38 minutes ago

Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a letter criticizing a proposal by the City of Oakland for stadium plans, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The letter was addressed to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf regarding the $1.3 billion mixed-use stadium on the site of the Oakland Coliseum.

"The material that we reviewed earlier today ... confirms that key issues that we have identified as threshold considerations are simply not resolvable in a reasonable time," Goodell wrote. "And in that respect, the information sent today does not present a proposal that is clear and specific, actionable in a reasonable time frame and free of major contingencies."

"A significant number of NFL clubs play in stadiums that have little or no public financial support (including the stadium being built in Los Angeles) and we have accepted that no public funds will be used for stadium construction," he added. "We also accept that you do not wish to exercise (and may not be able to exercise) the contractual termination rights related to the A's."

Raiders relocation: What’s in it for Las Vegas?

NFL owners are slated to possibly vote on Monday on whether Mark Davis should move the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas, where there is $750 million pledged in public funding for a new stadium. 24 of 32 owners must vote in favor of the move.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters