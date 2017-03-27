Bears' Hall, Packers' Dorleant arrested in Iowa

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa and cited for multiple offenses.

According to multiple media reports, Hall was cited for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference and Dorleant was cited for interference.

Cedar Falls authorities responded to a disturbance at Sharky’s Funhouse on Saturday where a bouncer says he assaulted. When cops arrived, according to a police report, they found Hall ‘flailing his arms and yelling profanity at bar staff and patrons."

Hall then refused to cooperate with police, trying to escape and spitting in officers' faces. When officers attempted to put Hall in a squad car, he refused and a female officer had to tase Hall's left leg in order for him to be placed in the vehicle, according to the report.

Authorities detained Dorleant after he approached them "in a threatening manner"

Hall, 22, was a fourth round pick by Chicago in the 2016 NFL draft out of Northern Iowa, appearing in eight games as a rookie.

The 24-year-old Dorleant, who also went to Northern Iowa, was picked up by the Packers as an undrafted free agent and played in four games during the 2016 season.

- Scooby Axson