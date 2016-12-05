Down
Marcus Allen is not surprised by Ezekiel Elliott's success
0:50 | NFL
Marcus Allen is not surprised by Ezekiel Elliott's success
NFL

NFL playoffs: Who's in, who's out? Latest standings and seedings

As the 2016 NFL season grinds through its second half and Super Bowl LI gets closer and closer, only a few teams have separated themselves as true contenders, which leaves plenty of middling teams jostling for playoff position. If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in, and which teams would be on the bubble? Here’s how the playoff seeds shake out, plus a breakdown of the teams on the outside looking in as Week 16 continues. The asterisk * indicates the team has clinched a playoff berth.

AFC

  • 1
    1New England Patriots*
     
    record: 12–2 (AFC: 9–1)
    AFC East champion. Week 15: Beat Broncos, 16–3.
  • 2
    2Oakland Raiders*
     
    record: 11–3 (AFC: 8–2)
    AFC West leader. Week 15: Beat Chargers, 19–16.
  • 3
    3Pittsburgh Steelers
     
    record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–3)
    AFC North leader. Week 15: Beat Bengals, 24–20.
  • 4
    4Houston Texans
     
    record: 8–6 (AFC: 6–4)
    AFC South leader. Week 15: Beat Jaguars, 21–20.
  • 5
    5Kansas City Chiefs
     
    record: 10–4 (AFC: 7–3)
    First wild card. Week 15: Lost to Titans, 19–17.
  • 6
    6Miami Dolphins
     
    record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–4)
    Second wild card. Week 15: Beat Jets 34–13. 

In the hunt

  • 7
    7Baltimore Ravens
     
    record: 8–6 (AFC: 7–3)
    Week 15: Beat Eagles, 27–26.
  • 8
    8Tennessee Titans
     
    RECORD: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)
    Week 15: Beat Chiefs, 19–17.
  • 9
    9Denver Broncos
     
    Record: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)
    Week 15: Lost to Patriots, 16–3.
  • 10
    10buffalo bills
     
    RECORD: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)
    Week 15: Beat Browns, 33–13.
  • 11
    11Indianapolis Colts
     
    record: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)
    Week 15: Beat Vikings, 34–6.

NFC

  • 1
    1Dallas Cowboys*
     
    record: 12–2 (NFC: 8–2)
    NFC East leader. Week 15: Beat Buccaneers, 26–20.
  • 2
    2Seattle Seahawks*
     
    record: 9–4–1 (NFC: 5–4–1)
    NFC West champions. Week 15: Beat Rams, 24–3.
  • 3
    3Atlanta Falcons
     
    RECORD: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)
    NFC South leader. Week 15: Beat 49ers, 41–13.
  • 4
    4Detroit Lions
     
    Record: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)
    NFC North leader. Week 15: Lost to Giants, 17–6.
  • 5
    5New York Giants
     
    record: 10–4 (NFC: 7–3)
    First wild card. Week 15: Beat Lions, 17–6.
  • 6
    green bay packers
     
    record: 8-6 (NFC: 6–4)
    Second wild card. Week 15: Beat Bears, 30–27. 

In the hunt

  • 7
    7tampa bay buccaneers 
     
    record: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)
    Week 15: Lost to Cowboys, 26–20. 
     
     
  • 8
    8washington redskins
     
    record: 7–6–1 (NFC: 5–5)
    Week 15: Lost to Panthers, 26–15.
  • 9
    8Minnesota Vikings
     
    record: 7–7 (NFC: 4–6)
    Week 15: Lost to Colts, 34–6.

