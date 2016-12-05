As the 2016 NFL season grinds through its second half and Super Bowl LI gets closer and closer, only a few teams have separated themselves as true contenders, which leaves plenty of middling teams jostling for playoff position. If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in, and which teams would be on the bubble? Here’s how the playoff seeds shake out, plus a breakdown of the teams on the outside looking in as Week 16 continues. The asterisk * indicates the team has clinched a playoff berth.

AFC

1 1 New England Patriots* record: 12–2 (AFC: 9–1) AFC East champion. Week 15: Beat Broncos, 16–3.

2 2 Oakland Raiders* record: 11–3 (AFC: 8–2) AFC West leader. Week 15: Beat Chargers, 19–16.

3 3 Pittsburgh Steelers record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–3) AFC North leader. Week 15: Beat Bengals, 24–20.

4 4 Houston Texans record: 8–6 (AFC: 6–4) AFC South leader. Week 15: Beat Jaguars, 21–20.

5 5 Kansas City Chiefs record: 10–4 (AFC: 7–3) First wild card. Week 15: Lost to Titans, 19–17.

6 6 Miami Dolphins record: 9–5 (AFC: 6–4) Second wild card. Week 15: Beat Jets 34–13.

In the hunt

7 7 Baltimore Ravens record: 8–6 (AFC: 7–3) Week 15: Beat Eagles, 27–26.

8 8 Tennessee Titans RECORD: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5) Week 15: Beat Chiefs, 19–17.

9 9 Denver Broncos Record: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5) Week 15: Lost to Patriots, 16–3.

10 10 buffalo bills RECORD: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6) Week 15: Beat Browns, 33–13.

11 11 Indianapolis Colts record: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6) Week 15: Beat Vikings, 34–6.

NFC