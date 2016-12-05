NFL playoffs: Who's in, who's out? Latest standings and seedings
As the 2016 NFL season grinds through its second half and Super Bowl LI gets closer and closer, only a few teams have separated themselves as true contenders, which leaves plenty of middling teams jostling for playoff position. If the playoffs started today, which teams would be in, and which teams would be on the bubble? Here’s how the playoff seeds shake out, plus a breakdown of the teams on the outside looking in as Week 16 continues. The asterisk * indicates the team has clinched a playoff berth.
AFC
-
11New England Patriots*record: 12–2 (AFC: 9–1)AFC East champion. Week 15: Beat Broncos, 16–3.
-
22Oakland Raiders*record: 11–3 (AFC: 8–2)AFC West leader. Week 15: Beat Chargers, 19–16.
-
33Pittsburgh Steelersrecord: 9–5 (AFC: 6–3)AFC North leader. Week 15: Beat Bengals, 24–20.
-
44Houston Texansrecord: 8–6 (AFC: 6–4)AFC South leader. Week 15: Beat Jaguars, 21–20.
-
55Kansas City Chiefsrecord: 10–4 (AFC: 7–3)First wild card. Week 15: Lost to Titans, 19–17.
-
66Miami Dolphinsrecord: 9–5 (AFC: 6–4)Second wild card. Week 15: Beat Jets 34–13.
In the hunt
-
77Baltimore Ravensrecord: 8–6 (AFC: 7–3)Week 15: Beat Eagles, 27–26.
-
88Tennessee TitansRECORD: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)Week 15: Beat Chiefs, 19–17.
-
99Denver BroncosRecord: 8–6 (AFC: 5–5)Week 15: Lost to Patriots, 16–3.
-
1010buffalo billsRECORD: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)Week 15: Beat Browns, 33–13.
-
1111Indianapolis Coltsrecord: 7–7 (AFC: 4–6)Week 15: Beat Vikings, 34–6.
NFC
-
11Dallas Cowboys*record: 12–2 (NFC: 8–2)NFC East leader. Week 15: Beat Buccaneers, 26–20.
-
22Seattle Seahawks*record: 9–4–1 (NFC: 5–4–1)NFC West champions. Week 15: Beat Rams, 24–3.
-
33Atlanta FalconsRECORD: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)NFC South leader. Week 15: Beat 49ers, 41–13.
-
44Detroit LionsRecord: 9–5 (NFC: 7–3)NFC North leader. Week 15: Lost to Giants, 17–6.
-
55New York Giantsrecord: 10–4 (NFC: 7–3)First wild card. Week 15: Beat Lions, 17–6.
-
6green bay packersrecord: 8-6 (NFC: 6–4)Second wild card. Week 15: Beat Bears, 30–27.
In the hunt
-
77tampa bay buccaneersrecord: 8–6 (NFC: 6–4)Week 15: Lost to Cowboys, 26–20.
-
88washington redskinsrecord: 7–6–1 (NFC: 5–5)Week 15: Lost to Panthers, 26–15.
-
98Minnesota Vikingsrecord: 7–7 (NFC: 4–6)Week 15: Lost to Colts, 34–6.