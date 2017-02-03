NHL

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby notches 1,000th NHL point

NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 12: Sid & Ovie's Epic Duel
NHL's Most Iconic Moments, No. 12: Sid & Ovie’s Epic Duel
SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
Saturday February 4th, 2017

Sidney Crosby became the 86th player in NHL history to score 1,000 points with an assist against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

The Penguins forward is the third to accomplish the feat this season, joining Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin and Vancouver’s Henrik Sedin as members of the club.

The point came on a pass to winger Chris Kunitz, who scored on Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyk.

"e does so many special things, in practice or games, you’re just there and you’re in awe most nights," Kunitz told Root Sports moments after his goal. "It’s a special moment for him. He’s a been a great player for every single day he’s stepped foot in this NHL league. It’s nice to be part of something that’s a milestone on a guy, but we all know that he elevates every single one of our play when we’re on the ice together."

Kunitz, a longtime linemate of Crosby's, has now figured into 185 of his 1,000 points.

"Obviously, it's a great number, 1,000 points," Crosby said in late January. "To be able to join the list of guys who have achieved that would be very special."

Crosby currently leads the league with 30 goals and is second with 62 points.

The top pick in the 2005 NHL draft, Crosby reached the milestone in 757 games—the 12th fastest player to do so, quicker than ex-Penguin Jaromir Jagr, who’s closing in on 2,000 points. He’s well off the pace of Pittsburgh franchise owner Mario Lemieux, who took just 513 games to hit the mark.

"(Crosby) is the hardest-working guy out there," said Lemieux. "Whether it’s at practice, or a three-on-three game at practice, he wants to win. He wants to be the best."

Crosby could have achieved the feat sooner in his career had he not been plagued by numerous concussions that sidelined him. He leads active players in points per game (1.33, the fifth-best all-time mark) and assists per game (.84), ranking 10th in goals (368), fifth in assists (632), and eighth in points among those still skating. He’s led the league in scoring twice (06-07, 13-14) as well as won the Richard Trophy as the NHL’s goal champion in 2009-10.

‘Sid the Kid’ won his second Stanley Cup in 2016, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP, adding to an impressive trophy collection that includes two Olympic golds (2010, 2014) with Team Canada and a first-place finish with at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Crosby also has two Hart Trophy wins to go with three Pearson Awards.

