NHL

Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack taken from ice on stretcher after collision

0:28 | NHL
Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack taken from ice on stretcher after collision
SI Wire
an hour ago

Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack exited the ice on a stretcher after being injured on the game’s final play Monday. 

Lack was hurt when Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou collided with him in the process of scoring the game-winning goal in overtime. 

Lack remained on the ice for several minutes before being taken away on the stretcher. 

Players from both teams gathered around Lack as he was being tended to. 

The nature of Lack’s injury is unclear. Athanasiou’s torso collided with the goaltender’s head, forcing his neck back. Lack’s right leg also bent awkwardly in the collision.

The Canes announced after the game that Lack was undergoing tests and has “full feeling in his extremities.”

Lack has missed time this season with two separate concussions. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters