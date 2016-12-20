Cindy Stowell extended her Jeopardy! winning streak to six games on Tuesday night as an Olympics-related question helped her overcome a deficit going into final jeopardy.

Stowell's run has garnered lot of attention as she died on December 5th after a battle with Stage IV colon cancer. She did not live to see her episodes air but is donating her winnings to cancer research.

On Tuesday night, Stowell entered the Double Jeopardy round in red but was in striking distance of the leader heading into final jeopardy.

The final jeopardy category was 2016 U.S. Olympians and the answer was: "If this U.S. state was a country, it would have been in the top 10 in gold medals with 14—9 of them by one man and one woman.”

Maryland won nine gold medals from Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky in the pool. Helen Maroulis (wrestling), Matthew Centrowitz (track and field), Kyle Snyder (wrestling), Angel McCoughtry (women's basketball) and Kevin Durant/Carmelo Anthony (basketball) also own gold medals and Maryland roots.

Stowell correctly responded with: "What is Maryland?" She wagered 10,000, which gave her a total of $23,801 and a one dollar lead over contestant Julia Kite. Kite incorrectly answered "What is Ohio?" and lost $5,000. None of her competitors were aware of her illness.

Watch the final jeopardy round below:

Her prize money total over six days is now at $103,803.