Watch: What Rio's abandoned Olympic venues look like today

2 hours ago

The closing ceremonies for the 2016 Olympics were less than six months ago and some of the venues used for sports have already been abandoned.

The Maracana Stadium, the site of the opening and closing ceremonies, hosted several soccer games and now features a dried up soccer pitch with thousands of seats missing. Television sets were also stolen from the venue.

On Saturday morning, Brazil's O Globo shared a video of the warm-up pool in Rio's Olympic Park, which has been left to rot.

Power remains off at the Maracana as officials fight over who will pay a $1 million electricity bill.

