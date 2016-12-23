Down
enlarge
Atlanta United is ready to make noise in first MLS season
1:30 | Planet Futbol
Atlanta United is ready to make noise in first MLS season
Planet Futbol

Atlanta United signs U.S. fullback Greg Garza on loan from Tijuana

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
Friday December 23rd, 2016

Atlanta United added another piece to its roster puzzle Friday, acquiring U.S. national team left back Greg Garza on loan from Liga MX's Club Tijuana. In order to sign Garza, Atlanta traded a conditional 2018 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick to Columbus Crew SC for Garza's discovery rights, but the compensation will turn into allocation money if Garza starts in 12 games in 2017 or Atlanta exercises its option to buy in 2018.

Garza, 25, has nine caps with the U.S.–his last one came July 11, 2015, during the CONCACAF Gold Cup vs. Haiti–and he had been at Tijuana since 2011 as a part of Xolos's rise to prominence in Liga MX. He also played on loan at Atlas during his time in Mexico.

“Greg is a quality left back whose profile fits in nicely with our style of play,” Atlanta technical director and former U.S. left back Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “He has the ability to get up-and-down the line to contribute to both sides of the ball, and his experience in Mexico, along with the U.S. national team, brings another quality dimension to our team.”

Planet Futbol
America draws Tigres UANL in Liga MX final first leg; Gignac injured

Garza joins a growing Atlanta defensive corps that also includes U.S. internationals Michael Parkhurst and Zach Loyd. The club is reportedly set to sign U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan from Middlesbrough this winter as well. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters