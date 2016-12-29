Planet Futbol

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected $100 million salary offer from Chinese team, agent says

SI Wire
Friday December 30th, 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down a mega-offer to play in China, his agent told Sky Sports Italia.

Jorge Mendes said Ronaldo rejected an annual salary of $105,581,500 (€100 million) from an unnamed team that was offering Real Madrid around $316 million as a transfer fee for the Portuguese star. That would have easily set the world transfer record.

Ronaldo recently inked a new deal with Real Madrid and won his fourth Ballon d’Or award this year.

Notable players including Carlos Tevez and Oscar have recently moved to play in China for astronomical salaries.

