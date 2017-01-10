The 2017 MLS SuperDraft takes place Friday, Jan. 13, at the Los Angeles Convention Center at 3 p.m. ET.

Expansion teams Minnesota United and Atlanta United have the top two picks, respectively, as they continue to build their rosters ahead of their inaugural seasons.

This year's Generation adidas class, which is made up of star underclassmen who do not immediately count against a team's salary budget, includes forwards Abu Danladi (UCLA), Jonathan Lewis (Akron), Adonijah Reid (Canada youth national team); midfielders Jackson Yueill (UCLA) and Shamit Shome (FC Edmonton); and center back Miles Robinson (Syracuse).

Former Duke product Jeremy Ebobisse is another top prospect and touted as a potential first-overall selection for Minnesota United, while seniors Chris Odoi-Atsem (right back, Maryland), Jacori Hayes (midfielder, Wake Forest) and Eric Klenofsky (goalkeeper, Monmouth) are among the other highly regarded players in the class of 2017.

​Here is the order for the first two rounds of the MLS SuperDraft (the final two rounds take place via conference call on Jan. 17):