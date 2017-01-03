Planet Futbol

U.S. men to host Jamaica in February friendly in Chattanooga

Associated Press
Tuesday January 3rd, 2017

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. will play Jamaica in an exhibition on Feb. 3 at Chattanooga, Tennessee, a rare game for the Americans on artificial turf.

The match, announced Tuesday, is the second under coach Bruce Arena. The game will be played at Finley Stadium and will be the first for the U.S. in Chattanooga.

Arena, the U.S. coach from 1998-2006, replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November following losses to Mexico and Costa Rica in the first two games of the final round of World Cup qualifying.

With a roster of players primarily from Major League Soccer, the Americans open a training camp at Carson, California, on Jan. 10 and play Serbia on Jan. 29 at San Diego. The full player pool returns for qualifiers on March 24 at home against Honduras and four days later at Panama.

