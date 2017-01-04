With his name swirling around the rumor mill, James Rodriguez took advantage of some rare playing time with Real Madrid and turned in a fantastic goal in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Real Madrid pressure forced a Sevilla turnover, and James pounced before immediately rifling a low, 20-yard blast inside the left post to give a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Real the lead in the first leg of the round-of-16 encounter. James added a goal on a penalty kick just before halftime, sending Real on its way by extending its lead to 3-0 following a goal by Raphael Varane.

James has played in just eight league matches for Real Madrid this season (four starts) and has been tipped as a likely outgoing transfer, despite his father's recent remarks that he'd be staying at the Bernabeu.

Elsewhere in Copa del Rey action on Wednesday, Alcorcon and Cordoba played to a scoreless draw in their first leg, while Real Sociedad topped Villarreal 3-1, with Mexican forward Carlos Vela scoring in the home victory.