Planet Futbol

Former MLS MVP Mike Magee retires

Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee is retiring after a 14-year Major League Soccer career.

The 2013 MLS MVP announced his decision Wednesday.

Magee won two MLS Cup championships during his tenure with the Galaxy, becoming a fan favorite for his high-energy play and goal-scoring acumen. He scored eight goals in just 17 career playoff games, including two game-winning goals on the Galaxy's path to the 2011 title.

Magee also played for the New York Red Bulls and his hometown Chicago Fire, scoring 70 total MLS goals. He won his league MVP award after being traded from the Galaxy to Chicago during the season.

Planet Futbol
Mike Magee discovers his true home is with the LA Galaxy

The 32-year-old Magee rejoined the Galaxy last season, scoring six goals.

Magee joins Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard and coach Bruce Arena in recent departures from the Galaxy.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters