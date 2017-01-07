Planet Futbol

Ronaldo scores as Madrid matches Barcelona's unbeaten record

Associated Press
Associated Press
Saturday January 7th, 2017

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo began his year by scoring in the 5-0 demolition of Granada on Saturday in La Liga as Real Madrid tied Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Francisco "Isco" Alarcon scored twice and Karim Benzema and Casemiro added a goal each at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Madrid is six points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, which plays fourth-placed Villarreal on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who was rested in Madrid's first-leg 3-0 win against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, scored with a close-range header off a cross by Marcelo in the 27th minute.

Madrid's last setback was a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg in the quarterfinal first leg of the Champions League in April. Since then, it has won 30 games and drawn nine under coach Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane, who has lost only two games since taking over Madrid a year ago, had already matched the club record of 34 games without a defeat set in 1989 under coach Leo Beenhakker.

The Spanish record set by Luis Enrique's Barcelona last season ended with a loss to Madrid at Camp Nou in April.

Madrid will have a chance to take the record outright in the second leg at Sevilla on Thursday.

Isco opened the scoring with a low shot from inside the area in the 12th after a mistake by the Granada defense while trying to move the ball forward, and Benzema — in an offside position — added to the lead in the 20th off the rebound of a shot by Luka Modric.

Benzema, who also was rested against Sevilla, has scored in seven consecutive games against Granada. He has a total of 10 goals in 11 matches against the team from southern Spain.

Planet Futbol
Wayne Rooney equals record by scoring his 249th Manchester United goal

Ronaldo increased the lead after Marcelo cleared a defender in the left side before making a perfect cross into the area, and Isco netted again from close range after a low cross by Modric from the right flank for 4-0 in the 31st.

Casemiro scored the final goal in the 58th after a free kick by James Rodriguez, who entered in the second half after impressing against Sevilla midweek.

Madrid was still without injured defenders Sergio Ramos and Pepe, as well as forward Gareth Bale.

Granada remained second-to-last in the 20-team standings.

Third-placed Sevilla plays at fifth-placed Real Sociedad later Saturday, while sixth-placed Atletico faces Eibar.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters