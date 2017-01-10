Down
enlarge
After losing Rams, St. Louis is ready for MLS
1:11 | Planet Futbol
After losing Rams, St. Louis is ready for MLS
Planet Futbol

St. Louis MLS stadium, expansion bid in jeopardy after funding proposal is dropped

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An alderwoman has dropped her proposal to ask St. Louis voters to approve $80 million in funding for a new soccer stadium, threatening the effort to lure a Major League Soccer expansion team.

Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia said Tuesday that the proposal submitted by the investor group SC STL would be too costly for a city already struggling to pay for more police and other pressing needs. As a result, she dropped a bill to place the issue on the April ballot.

"I don't feel comfortable passing along legislation and asking voters to pass something that's going to put us further in debt in the city," Ingrassia, a Democrat, said in a phone interview. "It would be a revenue loss for the city, and at the very least I would like to see it revenue-neutral, hopefully revenue-generating."

Mayor Francis Slay said he's hopeful a "clearer picture" will emerge by the end of the week.

• ​STRAUS: St. Louis MLS expansion bid hinges on its stadium plan

"We have an ownership group that has committed itself to investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the City of St. Louis to develop a swath of vacant land and bring a Major League Soccer team to our City," Slay, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"We remain committed to working with SC STL to develop a sound financial proposal to put before the voters," Slay said. "That said, we don't yet have an agreement. There are a lot of components that still need to come together, especially support from the state."

State support seems unlikely. Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican who took office Monday, opposes any state funding. Investors were seeking $40 million in state tax credits.

An SC STL spokesman declined to speculate on the future of the project. A statement from the investor group said Ingrassia "has not called or responded to us so until we hear from her directly, it's hard to respond to statements made in the media."

Atlanta United will shared Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the Atlanta Falcons in a state-of-the-art venue.
Atlanta United FC
Atlanta United will shared Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the Atlanta Falcons in a state-of-the-art venue.
Atlanta United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
2017 MLS expansion team Minnesota will eventually move to its new soccer-specific venue in St. Paul.
Minnesota United
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic FC
Sacramento Republic has been pushing hard for an MLS team, with Don Garber acknowledging the USL side is one of the leaders of the pack for when the league expands to 28 teams.
Sacramento Republic
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue. A stadium at Buzzard Point is the end goal for the club.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue. A stadium at Buzzard Point is the end goal for the club.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue. A stadium at Buzzard Point is the end goal for the club.
D.C. United
D.C. United is aiming to put an end to a seemingly never-ending quest to move out of RFK Stadium to its own venue. A stadium at Buzzard Point is the end goal for the club.
D.C. United
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
Los Angeles FC
LAFC has broken ground on Banc of California Stadium at the site of the L.A. Memorial Sports Arena.
LAFC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
Orlando City SC
Orlando City will be moving from Camping World Stadium to its new downtown stadium in 2017.
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
Potential St. Louis expansion team
St. Louis's MLS expansion bid has picked up considerable steam, with Don Garber confirming it's one of two, along with Sacramento, in the lead for spots 24-28.
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Potential Detroit expansion team
A group led by NBA owners Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores is aiming to bring MLS to Detroit with this downtown venue.
Rossetti
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced their plans to launch an aggressive bid for an MLS expansion spot, full with these renovations to the existing Al Lang Stadium.
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Potential future soccer stadiums in America
1 32
Close
expandIcon
1 32
Close

MLS officials have shown strong interest in St. Louis, but only if a new stadium is built.

The 22,000-seat stadium would sit near Union Station. The city would own the stadium and lease it to the MLS franchise for 30 years. SC STL would pay about $80 million of the stadium cost and cover the $150 million MLS expansion fee.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has said the league would name two expansion teams this year, with ownership applications due by the end of January. The new teams would begin play in 2020.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters